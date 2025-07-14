Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU executive officer retires after 26 years of service [Image 10 of 10]

    15th MEU executive officer retires after 26 years of service

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Miller, the executive officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, offers a toast in remembrance of absent colleagues and friends during his retirement ceremony in Oceanside, California, July 12, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of Miller, who honorably served the Marine Corps for 26 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    VIRIN: 250712-M-EU506-1588
