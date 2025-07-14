15th MEU executive officer retires after 26 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Miller, the executive officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses his family and friends during his retirement ceremony in Oceanside, California, July 12, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of Miller, who honorably served the Marine Corps for 26 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)