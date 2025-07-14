15th MEU executive officer retires after 26 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Miller, far right, the executive officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, receives a plaque from Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano, left, the communication strategy and operations chief, and Capt. Nathan Shoaf, the force protection officer, both assigned to the 15th MEU, I MEF, during his retirement ceremony in Oceanside, California, July 12, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of Miller, who honorably served the Marine Corps for 26 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)