U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy leaders stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar take a group photo in front of the final I-beam before its installation at the P-201 hangar during a construction topping out ceremony at MCAS Miramar, California, July 15, 2025. MCAS Miramar celebrates the installation of the final structural member at the P-201 hangar, recognizing the Harper construction team’s hard work and efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 13:06
|Photo ID:
|9183120
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-NS030-1106
|Resolution:
|6837x4560
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar and Harper Construction participate in a Topping Out Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS