    MCAS Miramar and Harper Construction participate in a Topping Out Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    MCAS Miramar and Harper Construction participate in a Topping Out Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A crane transports the final I-beam to its installation at the P-201 hangar during a construction topping out ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 15, 2025. MCAS Miramar celebrates the installation of the final structural member at the P-201 hangar, recognizing the Harper construction team’s hard work and efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    teamwork
    Marines
    construction

