MCAS Miramar and Harper Construction participate in a Topping Out Ceremony

A crane transports the final I-beam to its installation at the P-201 hangar during a construction topping out ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 15, 2025. MCAS Miramar celebrates the installation of the final structural member at the P-201 hangar, recognizing the Harper construction team’s hard work and efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)