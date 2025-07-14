Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar and Harper Construction participate in a Topping Out Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    MCAS Miramar and Harper Construction participate in a Topping Out Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Henry Dolberry Jr., the assistant wing commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, addresses members of Harper construction during a construction topping out ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 15, 2025. MCAS Miramar celebrates the installation of the final structural member at the P-201 hangar, recognizing the Harper construction team’s hard work and efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9183118
    VIRIN: 250715-M-NS030-1233
    Resolution: 6506x4339
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar and Harper Construction participate in a Topping Out Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    teamwork
    Marines
    construction

