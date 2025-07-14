The Royal Thai Navy Naresuan-class frigate HTMS Naresuan (FFG 421) sails in formation during a gunnery exercise (GUNNEX) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in the Gulf of Thailand, July 13, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alex Klee)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9182362
|VIRIN:
|250713-N-QM517-1003
|Resolution:
|5448x3632
|Size:
|13.61 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy Conduct Gunnery Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.