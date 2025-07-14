Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy Conduct Gunnery Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy Conduct Gunnery Exercise

    GULF OF THAILAND

    07.13.2025

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) engages a simulated target during a gunnery exercise (GUNNEX) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in the Gulf of Thailand, July 13, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alex Klee)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 07:28
    Photo ID: 9182360
    VIRIN: 250713-N-QM517-1004
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    bilateral exercise
    DESRON 7
    partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CARAT2025

