U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy Conduct Gunnery Exercise

The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) engages a simulated target during a gunnery exercise (GUNNEX) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in the Gulf of Thailand, July 13, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alex Klee)