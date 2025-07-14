A Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B departs the flight deck of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in the Gulf of Thailand, July 12, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alex Klee)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 06:41
|Photo ID:
|9182302
|VIRIN:
|250712-N-QM517-2008
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), Royal Thai Navy Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 9 of 9], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.