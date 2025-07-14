USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), Royal Thai Navy Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mineman 2nd Class Aulii Noble directs a Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B onto the flight deck of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in the Gulf of Thailand, July 12, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alex Klee)