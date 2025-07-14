190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing pose with the Czech Emergency Response Team and their canine unit in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The 190th aircrew provided support to the response team, airlifting the firefighters and canine unit to Texas for ongoing flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)