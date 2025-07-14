190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pilot from the 190th Air Refueling Wing talks to a member of the Czech Emergency Response Team aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The 190th aircrew provided support to the response team by airlifting the firefighters, canines and their handlers to Texas, where they would partner with the Texas National Guard for ongoing flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)