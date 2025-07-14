Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas

    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    A pilot from the 190th Air Refueling Wing talks to a member of the Czech Emergency Response Team aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The 190th aircrew provided support to the response team by airlifting the firefighters, canines and their handlers to Texas, where they would partner with the Texas National Guard for ongoing flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)

    This work, 190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas, by A1C Abigail Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas
    190 Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief In Texas

    190ARW
    Ramstein

