Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    190 Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    190 Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Czech Emergency Response Team stand in a circle to discuss mission plans on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The response team was deployed to Texas to assist the Texas National Guard with recent floods. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 04:30
    Photo ID: 9182234
    VIRIN: 250713-Z-VT285-1068
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190 Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Abigail Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas
    190 Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief In Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    190ARW
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download