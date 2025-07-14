HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Stand Ready During REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing lands during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 106th Rescue Wing is postured as a real-world rescue asset supporting REFORPAC, part of a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series designed to build capabilities and strengthen a more combat-credible deterrent force in contested, dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)