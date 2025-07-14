Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Stand Ready During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Stand Ready During REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing lands during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 106th Rescue Wing is postured as a real-world rescue asset supporting REFORPAC, a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise integrating more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 personnel across 50 locations spanning 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 02:26
    Photo ID: 9182159
    VIRIN: 250715-F-EP621-1030
    Resolution: 3784x2523
    Size: 824.25 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Stand Ready During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    106th Rescue Wing
    35th FW
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

