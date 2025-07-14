HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Stand Ready During REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing lands during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The 106th Rescue Wing is postured as a real-world rescue asset supporting REFORPAC, a first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise integrating more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 personnel across 50 locations spanning 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)