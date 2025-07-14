Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AEW Airmen depart in support of exercise REFORPAC [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd AEW Airmen depart in support of exercise REFORPAC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to board an aircraft in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9181701
    VIRIN: 250713-F-EM850-1092
    Resolution: 4080x2720
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    Alaska

