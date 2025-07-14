3rd AEW Airmen depart in support of exercise REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to board an aircraft in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)