3rd AEW Airmen depart in support of exercise REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Sanchez, avionics journeyman assigned to the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron, marshals an aircraft enroute to support exercise Resolute Force Pacific on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)