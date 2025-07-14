3rd AEW Airmen depart in support of exercise REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to board an aircraft in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)