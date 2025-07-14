Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Commander takes flight [Image 19 of 24]

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Commander takes flight

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Commander, Col. John Gunter, took flight during 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment's Bambi Bucket Training on Fort Hood, Texas, July 2, 2025. Bambi Bucket Training hones the skills of 2-227's aircraft crews in aerial firefighting, particularly in scenarios involving wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:46
    Photo ID: 9181388
    VIRIN: 250702-A-UN317-1018
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: US
