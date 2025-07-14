1st Air Cavalry Brigade Commander takes flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Air Cavalry Brigade Commander, Col. John Gunter, took flight during 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment's Bambi Bucket Training on Fort Hood, Texas, July 2, 2025. Bambi Bucket Training hones the skills of 2-227's aircraft crews in aerial firefighting, particularly in scenarios involving wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)