1st Air Cavalry Brigade Commander takes flight

1st Air Cavalry Brigade Commander, Col. John Gunter, took flight during 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment's Bambi Bucket Training on Fort Hood, Texas, July 2, 2025. Bambi Bucket Training hones the skills of 2-227's aircraft crews in aerial firefighting, particularly in scenarios involving wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9181385
|VIRIN:
|250702-A-UN317-1021
|Resolution:
|2691x1794
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
