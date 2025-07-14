From Horses to Tanks: BOOTS AND SADDLES

The U.S. cavalry developed its own distinctive style that ensured “mobility, firepower, and shock” on the battlefield and would spend long days honing their horsemanship, riding, shooting, and charging skills. (Photo courtesy of Library of Congress)
