Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Horses to Tanks: BOOTS AND SADDLES [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Horses to Tanks: BOOTS AND SADDLES

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The U.S. cavalry developed its own distinctive style that ensured “mobility, firepower, and shock” on the battlefield and would spend long days honing their horsemanship, riding, shooting, and charging skills. (Photo courtesy of Library of Congress)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 09:20
    Photo ID: 9180418
    VIRIN: 250501-O-YU156-3495
    Resolution: 5082x3684
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Horses to Tanks: BOOTS AND SADDLES [Image 3 of 3], by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Horses to Tanks: FATHER OF THE ARMORED FORCE
    From Horses to Tanks: CHANGING HORSES IN MIDSTREAM
    From Horses to Tanks: BOOTS AND SADDLES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FROM HORSES TO TANKS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download