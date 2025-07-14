From Horses to Tanks: CHANGING HORSES IN MIDSTREAM

Gen. George S. Patton, seen here in North Africa in 1943, was a notable horse lover and cavalry officer who, nonetheless, became the commander of the First Tank Corps during World War I and would later create the innovative armored tactics that helped the Allies defeat the Nazis in World War II. (Photo courtesy of Library of Congress)
