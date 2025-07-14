From Horses to Tanks: FATHER OF THE ARMORED FORCE

Adna R. Chaffee Jr., a dedicated horseman and gifted cavalry officer, was willing to risk his career advocating for the tank because he recognized that an armored cavalry would be the key to winning a future mobile war. (Photo courtesy of Library of Congress)
