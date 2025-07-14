Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Horses to Tanks: FATHER OF THE ARMORED FORCE [Image 1 of 3]

    From Horses to Tanks: FATHER OF THE ARMORED FORCE

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Adna R. Chaffee Jr., a dedicated horseman and gifted cavalry officer, was willing to risk his career advocating for the tank because he recognized that an armored cavalry would be the key to winning a future mobile war. (Photo courtesy of Library of Congress)

