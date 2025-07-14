CARAT Thailand 2025: U.S., Thai, and Canadian Forces Practice VBSS Training

U.S. Coast Guard personnel, Royal Canadian Navy members, and members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) training as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 06:28
|Photo ID:
|9180279
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-FO238-1262
|Resolution:
|7220x4061
|Size:
|14.23 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
