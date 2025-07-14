Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Thailand 2025: U.S., Thai, and Canadian Forces Practice VBSS Training&#xA; [Image 3 of 6]

    CARAT Thailand 2025: U.S., Thai, and Canadian Forces Practice VBSS Training&amp;#xA;

    THAILAND

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel, Royal Canadian Navy members, and members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) training as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 06:28
    Photo ID: 9180276
    VIRIN: 250710-M-FO238-1270
    Resolution: 6113x3439
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Thailand 2025: U.S., Thai, and Canadian Forces Practice VBSS Training [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2025
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VBSS
    Visual Board Search and Seizure

