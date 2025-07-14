Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Patrick Wilhite from Dallas, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mathew Deluca from Cincinnati, right, await the results for a “Top Chef” competition hosted by Supply Department aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in honor of Independence Day while operating in the North Pacific Ocean July, 4. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 06:28
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
