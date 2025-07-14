USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Patrick Wilhite from Dallas, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mathew Deluca from Cincinnati, right, await the results for a “Top Chef” competition hosted by Supply Department aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in honor of Independence Day while operating in the North Pacific Ocean July, 4. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)