Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS BENFOLD (DGG 65) hosts top chef competition

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker | Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Patrick Wilhite from Dallas, and Culinary Specialist 2nd...... read more read more

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 4, 2025) --- In honor of Independence Day, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) hosted a “Top Chef” competition on the Flight Deck during a Steel Beach Picnic.

    The competition was held to recognize the federal holiday and to spotlight the crew’s Culinary Specialists’ creativity and skills while Benfold, a unit of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces – Japan (FDNF-J), is underway conducting routine operations.

    Three teams of Culinary Specialists raced to complete dishes for a friendly competition amongst their peers. Among them were Culinary Specialists confident in their skills, carefully plating and garnishing away three distinct meals entries for the “Top Chef” inspired event, which was judged by the Benfold leadership triad: Commanding Officer Cmdr. Rich Mayer, Executive Officer Cmdr. Rebecca Conti-Vock, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Leon Williams, acting Command Master Chief.

    “I worked in the restaurant industry for five years before I joined the Navy,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Apprentice Joseph Albert, a food-service attendant. “When I was asked if I wanted to cook in a competition, I thought: ‘Why not?’”

    The meals were presented to the triad on Benfold’s flight deck, where Sailors crowded around to catch a glimpse of the efforts of the Culinary Specialists’ teams.

    “It was a great showcase of the teams’ personalities and creativity,” said Mayer. “The food was amazing, and I am glad we were able to be add a unique and fun event to our Independence Day celebration at sea. Our Sailors are our nation’s most important warfighting capability – from the Galley to the Engineering Main Spaces to Combat Information Center, they are the true strength of our fighting force.”

    In the end only one dish would stand above the rest. Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Patrick Wilhite, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mathew Deluca and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Apprentice Albert ended the competition with a victory for their corned beef-stuffed chicken breast with potato gratin.

    “I was confident in myself and my team,” said Wilhite. “I thought the competition was a good way to spotlight our division and give our junior Culinary Specialists some time off.”

    Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 06:28
    Story ID: 542791
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS BENFOLD (DGG 65) hosts top chef competition, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 65
    Independence Day
    July 4th
    DS15
    Onward With Valor
    Top Chef

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download