USS BENFOLD (DGG 65) hosts top chef competition

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 4, 2025) --- In honor of Independence Day, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) hosted a “Top Chef” competition on the Flight Deck during a Steel Beach Picnic.



The competition was held to recognize the federal holiday and to spotlight the crew’s Culinary Specialists’ creativity and skills while Benfold, a unit of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces – Japan (FDNF-J), is underway conducting routine operations.



Three teams of Culinary Specialists raced to complete dishes for a friendly competition amongst their peers. Among them were Culinary Specialists confident in their skills, carefully plating and garnishing away three distinct meals entries for the “Top Chef” inspired event, which was judged by the Benfold leadership triad: Commanding Officer Cmdr. Rich Mayer, Executive Officer Cmdr. Rebecca Conti-Vock, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Leon Williams, acting Command Master Chief.



“I worked in the restaurant industry for five years before I joined the Navy,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Apprentice Joseph Albert, a food-service attendant. “When I was asked if I wanted to cook in a competition, I thought: ‘Why not?’”



The meals were presented to the triad on Benfold’s flight deck, where Sailors crowded around to catch a glimpse of the efforts of the Culinary Specialists’ teams.



“It was a great showcase of the teams’ personalities and creativity,” said Mayer. “The food was amazing, and I am glad we were able to be add a unique and fun event to our Independence Day celebration at sea. Our Sailors are our nation’s most important warfighting capability – from the Galley to the Engineering Main Spaces to Combat Information Center, they are the true strength of our fighting force.”



In the end only one dish would stand above the rest. Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Patrick Wilhite, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mathew Deluca and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Apprentice Albert ended the competition with a victory for their corned beef-stuffed chicken breast with potato gratin.



“I was confident in myself and my team,” said Wilhite. “I thought the competition was a good way to spotlight our division and give our junior Culinary Specialists some time off.”



Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

