USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds Top Chef competition celebrating Fourth of July

Stuffed chicken breast made by Sailors is presented aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) for a “Top Chef” competition hosted by Supply Department in honor of Independence Day while operating in the North Pacific Ocean July, 4. The Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)