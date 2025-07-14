USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor throws a shot line from the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) to the pier after returning from sea-phase exercises for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand at Chuk Samet Port, in Sattahip, Thailand, July 14, 2025.This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)