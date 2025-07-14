Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port

    THAILAND

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy service members deploy a gangway from the USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) to the pier after returning from sea-phase exercises for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand at Chuk Samet Port, in Sattahip, Thailand, July 14, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 06:06
    Photo ID: 9180250
    VIRIN: 250714-F-BT860-1220
    Resolution: 4917x2897
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) pulls into Chuk Samet Port

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CARAT 2025, USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), U.S. 7th Fleet, Bilateral Exercise, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download