250711-N-RD316-1013 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sitley Deleon, of Fresno, Calif., applies a fresh coat of paint to the landing lanes on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marissa Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9180125
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-RD316-1013
|Resolution:
|3111x4674
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Indian Ocean [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Marissa Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.