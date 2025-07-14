USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-RD316-1013 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sitley Deleon, of Fresno, Calif., applies a fresh coat of paint to the landing lanes on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marissa Johnson)