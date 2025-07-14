250711-N-AC395-1070 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2025) Sailors taxi aircraft in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9180116
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-AC395-1070
|Resolution:
|3757x2505
|Size:
|426.5 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Indian Ocean [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.