    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Indian Ocean [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250711-N-AC395-1370 INDIAN OCEAN (July 11, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Terrell Fricks, of Mineral Springs, Ark., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Justin Fultz, of St. Louis, Mo., signal to taxi aircraft in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
