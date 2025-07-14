Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company transfers responsibility to new first sergeant. [Image 6 of 6]

    Alpha Company transfers responsibility to new first sergeant.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Capt. William D. Herringdine, commander of Alpha Company, 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (304th ESB-E), passes the company guidon to 1st Sgt. James IV Larry during a change or responsibility ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:41
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
