Capt. William D. Herringdine, commander of Alpha Company, 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (304th ESB-E), passes the company guidon to 1st Sgt. James IV Larry during a change or responsibility ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 02:41
|Photo ID:
|9180113
|VIRIN:
|250710-O-TQ984-7205
|Resolution:
|5939x3959
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company transfers responsibility to new first sergeant. [Image 6 of 6], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.