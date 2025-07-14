Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:41 Photo ID: 9180104 VIRIN: 250709-O-TQ984-2202 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.97 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Alpha Company transfers responsibility to new first sergeant. [Image 6 of 6], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.