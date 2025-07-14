Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company transfers responsibility to new first sergeant. [Image 3 of 6]

    Alpha Company transfers responsibility to new first sergeant.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Sgt. James IV Larry renders a salute to Soldiers of Alpha Company, 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (304th ESB-E), during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

    (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryu, Sung Ha, ROK Army)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:41
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Change of Responsibility
    1st Signal Brigade

