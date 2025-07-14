5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Perez, left, and Sgt. Zachary Verrier, right, both transmissions system operators with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, test a field expedient radio antenna on Camp Hansen, Japan, July 15, 2025. Marines with 5th ANGLICO are trained to innovate with improvised antennas using everyday materials in order to enhance communication resilience and enable the employment of emerging technologies within the Indo-Pacific. Perez is a native of Texas. Verrier is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)