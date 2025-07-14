5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, crafts a field expedient radio antenna at Camp Hansen, Japan, July 15, 2025. Marines with 5th ANGLICO are trained to innovate with improvised antennas using everyday materials in order to enhance communication resilience and enable the employment of emerging technologies within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)