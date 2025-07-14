Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Perez, left, and Sgt. Zachary Verrier, right, both transmissions system operators with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, test a field expedient radio antenna on Camp Hansen, Japan, July 15, 2025. Marines with 5th ANGLICO are trained to innovate with improvised antennas using everyday materials in order to enhance communication resilience and enable the employment of emerging technologies within the Indo-Pacific. Perez is a native of Texas. Verrier is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 03:05
    Photo ID: 9180102
    VIRIN: 250715-M-CX509-1073
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines craft expedient antennas with household goods

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field craft
    innovate
    USINDOPACOM
    communications
    expedient antennas
    A/N PRC- 117G

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download