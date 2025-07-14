Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Navy Maritime Component Commander visits USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 7]

    Royal Australian Navy Maritime Component Commander visits USS America (LHA 6)

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250712-N-QR506-1665 BRISBANE, Australia (July 12, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Cameron Baxter, from Kingston, Oklahoma, center, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), explains flight control operations to Commodore Simon Howard, Commodore Flotillas, Royal Australian Navy Maritime Component Commander, right, in the ship’s primary flight control, July 12 as the ship prepared to depart Brisbane, Australia to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

