Royal Australian Navy Maritime Component Commander visits USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250712-N-QR506-1077 BRISBANE, Australia (July 12, 2025) Commodore Simon Howard, Commodore Flotillas, Royal Australian Navy Maritime Component Commander, left, is gifted a command cover by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Thomas Shultz, commander, Task Force 76, aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), July 12, as the ship prepared to depart Brisbane, Australia, to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)