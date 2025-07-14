Royal Australian Navy Maritime Component Commander visits USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250712-N-QR506-1338 BRISBANE, Australia (July 12, 2025) Commodore Simon Howard, Commodore Flotillas, Royal Australian Navy Maritime Component Commander, left, talks with U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Cosek, from Crosby, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the ship’s mess decks, July 12 as the ship prepared to depart Brisbane, Australia to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)