CJCS visits 51st Fighter Wing, engages with Mustang Airmen

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, left, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer David Isom, second from right, and Lt. Gen. David Iverson, far right, Seventh Air Force commander, discuss 51st FW operations at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2025. CJCS and SEAC visited Korea as part of the annual Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting and concluded their trip at Osan with a tour of the air operations center and a troop engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)