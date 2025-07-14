CJCS visits 51st Fighter Wing, engages with Mustang Airmen

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2025. Osan served as the final stop during the Chairman’s visit to Korea in support of the annual Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 21:11
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
