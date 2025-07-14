CJCS visits 51st Fighter Wing, engages with Mustang Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2025. Osan served as the final stop during the Chairman’s visit to Korea in support of the annual Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)