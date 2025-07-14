CJCS visits 51st Fighter Wing, engages with Mustang Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, left, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses 51st Fighter Wing operations with Col. Ryan Ley, 51st FW commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2025. During his visit, Osan leadership highlighted the super squadron test and how it supports the wing’s “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)