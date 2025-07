Spc. Jaden Hughes probes for buried landmines during Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Jaden Hughes, a supply sergeant in the Alabama Army National Guard's 731st Combat Sustainment Support Company, probes for buried landmines during the Army Warrior Tasks course at the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2025, at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sammy Sams)