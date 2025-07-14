Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Spc. Adam Andrews assembles a radio during Best Warriror 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Army Spc. Adam Andrews assembles a radio during Best Warriror 2025

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Adam Andrews, a combat medic specialist in the Rhode Island Army National Guard’s 126th Aviation Regiment, assembles a radio during the Army Warrior Tasks course at the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2025, at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)

    This work, U.S. Army Spc. Adam Andrews assembles a radio during Best Warriror 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

