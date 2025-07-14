Spc. Jaden Hughes is motivated for Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Jaden Hughes, a supply sergeant in the Alabama Army National Guard's 731st Combat Sustainment Support Company, poses for a photo before the start of the competition, July 14, 2025, at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)



“I’m excited to see how I stack up against everybody else,” Hughes said. “We’ve all built a unity and a bond over the last couple of days. You kind of look at it like, ‘Yeah, we are competing, but we’re still one family.’”