USS Toledo (SSN 769) Changes Homeport to Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250712-N-EI510-1132

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 12, 2025) - Cmdr. Dustin Kraemer, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769), greets his family as Toledo arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during its change of homeport, July 12, 2025. Toledo is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)